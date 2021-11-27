Kyle Wootton nets Notts County winner in victory over Dagenham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kyle Wootton headed the winner as Notts County beat Dagenham 2-1 at Meadow Lane.

The Magpies took the lead in the 35th minute when skipper Kyle Cameron got his head to a corner and Frank Vincent nodded past Elliot Justham.

Angelo Balanta drew things level seven minutes later in similar fashion, heading in from a Myles Weston corner.

Wootton then secured all three points for the hosts as he connected with Cameron’s cross with 14 minutes of normal time to go.

The result leaves Ian Burchnall’s men fifth in the National League table, while Daryl McMahon’s Dagenham are 10th.