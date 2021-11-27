Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adrian Lewis accuses Peter Wright of being a ‘cheat’ after clash in Minehead

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 10.15pm Updated: November 27 2021, 11.15pm
Adrian Lewis (pictured) was beaten 6-5 by Peter Wright on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Adrian Lewis has accused Peter Wright of being a “cheat” after being beaten by the Scot in the second round of the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals on Saturday.

Following Wright’s 6-5 victory in Minehead, a heated exchange took place between the two players while they were still on stage, with Lewis looking particularly unhappy and ending up being led away by a member of security staff.

The Englishman later wrote on Twitter: “Learning curve about trust today occurred.

“I honestly did nothing wrong. Even I was bewildered with what was going on and trying to process it whilst trying to concentrate on my darts. So at the end of the game I wanted to find out what was his problem because I didn’t have a clue what was going on.

“He said to me there was a loose floorboard and I found it! So my response to him was: ‘You took me out my rhythm, you had a game plan, and as world number two, it’s disgraceful and you’re nothing but a cheat’.

“He knew what he was doing, as soon as I went 3-1 up he started muttering things and shaking his head at me which put me in a situation that made me feel uncomfortable.

“The people who I fall out with always have to be the ones (that) apologise because they know I’m not a cheat, never have been, never will be!”

Lewis added: “Trouble does seem to follow me around, I can’t deny it, but it’s only because I’m a genuine person who wears my heart on my sleeve and people try to take advantage of that. I will always speak my mind!

“For those saying I’m a sore loser, this that and the other, I’m the best loser because I say it exactly as it is.

“I don’t try hide anything, I say what I see. Peter will say nice things about me in the interview as he knows I’ve done nothing wrong and he’s bang out of order.”

Wright subsequently defeated Damon Heta 10-8 to set up a quarter-final clash with defending champion Michael Van Gerwen.

Van Gerwen, who is looking to win the title for a seventh time, got past fellow Dutchman Raymond Van Berneveld 6-3 in round two before seeing off Gary Anderson 10-6.

Meanwhile, world champion Gerwyn Price suffered a third-round exit as the Welshman lost 10-8 to Brendan Dolan, who will now meet Joao De Sousa in the last eight, with the Portuguese having beaten William O’Connor 10-7.

Daryl Gurney eliminated James Wade, triumphing 10-7, to advance to a clash with Ryan Searle, who was a 10-7 victor over Rob Cross.

The other quarter-final will be between Jonny Clayton and Vincent Van Der Voort following their victories over Luke Humphries and Danny Noppert respectively.