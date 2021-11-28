Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former England striker Carlton Cole apologises for using Holocaust analogy

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 2.31pm
Former Chelsea and West Ham striker Carlton Cole pictured during his England career (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Former Chelsea and West Ham striker Carlton Cole pictured during his England career (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Former England striker Carlton Cole has apologised for comments comparing a possible heavy West Ham defeat at Manchester City to the Holocaust.

Cole made the analogy on BBC Radio 5 Live during the build-up to Sunday’s Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium.

Asked if West Ham boss David Moyes had selected a defensive side against the champions, Cole replied: “You can say he has gone a bit negative. Why not?

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – West Ham United v Swansea City – Upton Park
Carlton Cole referred to the Holocaust when talking about his former club West Ham (Scott Heavey/PA)

“You’ve got to give Man City some respect otherwise you’re going to get picked off.

“Otherwise it will be a Holocaust and you don’t want that.”

The Holocaust, carried out by the Nazis during the Second World War, claimed the lives of around six million Jews.

Cole’s comments came on the first day of Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish festival which commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem.

The former West Ham and Chelsea forward later apologised for his remarks on the same show.

He said: “I’d just like to apologise to the listeners for a totally unacceptable phrase that I used earlier in the show.

“I’m sorry if I’ve offended anybody, really and truly. Sorry.”

Last month, Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton apologised after comparing a poor performance from his League Two side to the Holocaust.

