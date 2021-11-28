Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom praises players after victory

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 4.03pm
Paul Heckingbottom saw his side win his first game in charge (David Davies/PA)
New Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with his side’s performance after goals from Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp gave them a 2-0 victory over Bristol City on a snowy afternoon.

United’s Jayden Bogle went close, putting a far-post header wide from an Enda Stevens cross.

City’s Chris Martin met Alex Scott’s corner with a firm header, forcing keeper Wes Foderingham to make a good save to his right in the visitors’ best attack.

Brewster struck five minutes before the break, producing a neat turn and firing low past Daniel Bentley after receiving the ball from Stevens.

There was a break in play lasting around 10 minutes in the early stages of the second half when Nathan Baker received lengthy treatment following a clash of heads before being taken off on a stretcher.

After several chances went begging, Sharp (89) sealed the victory, applying the finish from close range after David McGoldrick delivered a low cross from the right.

Heckingbottom said: “I was pleased with lots of things in the game. I thought the approach was good and the players responding to the messages was very good.

“I think it was important we got that goal before half-time. We were easily good value for one-nil – it should have been more.

“The second half was very similar – 21 shots and it’s still one-nil and you’re wondering if they’re going to get a chance at the other end.

“When that second goal went in, it was an important moment in the game.

“We knew Bristol’s threats to be on the counter with a long ball. In open play, we were defensively strong.

“Bristol came to slow the game down and the players’ intensity, I thought, was good. We managed to try and keep the game played at our tempo when the ball was on the pitch. That was an important thing for us.”

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson admitted his side gave the ball away too easily.

He said: “We needed to be at our best and I thought we were a bit careless in possession and we weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be against them.

“There were too many unforced errors and bad decision making. Today was a day when there are a few lessons to be learned.

“We made some bad decisions when we had some good possession. We needed too many touches which is a lesson for some of our younger players.

“At one-nil, the second goal comes from a bad decision from one of our senior players.

“It looked as though they were slightly relieved to get the second goal which, in the context of the game, was a bit surprising in itself.”

On Baker’s injury, Pearson said: “They’ve taken him to hospital to check him over, so we’ll see. I don’t know any more details.”

