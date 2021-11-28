Bersant Celina on target as Ipswich return to winning ways against lowly Crewe

An error occurred. Please try again.

An incredible lob by Bersant Celina and an own goal from Luke Offord condemned League One basement club Crewe to a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich, leaving the Alex firmly rooted at the bottom of the league.

The visitors replied through former Everton youth striker Chris Long but Town held on for a narrow victory as they returned to winning ways after a four-match league winless run.

Crewe got off to the worst possible start when a great piece of dribbling from Sone Aluko across the byline resulted in his shot hitting Offord and ending up in the back of the net just three minutes in.

Town goalkeeper Christian Walton tipped over a rasping shot from Long and Conor Chaplin’s diving header went wide of a gaping Crewe goal after Sam Morsy’s shot was beaten away.

But Celina produced an outrageous high looping shot from 25 yards out to put Town further in front in first-half stoppage-time.

Macauley Bonne missed an open goal from inside the six-yard box as Ipswich pressed for a third, but the Railwaymen pulled a goal back after 73 minutes when Long diverted home a shot from Mikael Mandron.

With time running out, home substitute Kyle Edwards produced a mazy run but he blasted his shot well wide and Bonne was denied by Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards.