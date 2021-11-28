Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bersant Celina on target as Ipswich return to winning ways against lowly Crewe

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 5.15pm
Former Swansea midfielder Bersant Celina was on target for Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)

An incredible lob by Bersant Celina and an own goal from Luke Offord condemned League One basement club Crewe to a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich, leaving the Alex firmly rooted at the bottom of the league.

The visitors replied through former Everton youth striker Chris Long but Town held on for a narrow victory as they returned to winning ways after a four-match league winless run.

Crewe got off to the worst possible start when a great piece of dribbling from Sone Aluko across the byline resulted in his shot hitting Offord and ending up in the back of the net just three minutes in.

Town goalkeeper Christian Walton tipped over a rasping shot from Long and Conor Chaplin’s diving header went wide of a gaping Crewe goal after Sam Morsy’s shot was beaten away.

But Celina produced an outrageous high looping shot from 25 yards out to put Town further in front in first-half stoppage-time.

Macauley Bonne missed an open goal from inside the six-yard box as Ipswich pressed for a third, but the Railwaymen pulled a goal back after 73 minutes when Long diverted home a shot from Mikael Mandron.

With time running out, home substitute Kyle Edwards produced a mazy run but he blasted his shot well wide and Bonne was denied by Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards.

