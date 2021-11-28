Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2012: Ashley Giles announced as England white-ball head coach

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 6.21pm
Ashley Giles’ spell only lasted 18 months (Rui Vieira/PA)
Ashley Giles' spell only lasted 18 months (Rui Vieira/PA)

Ashley Giles was named as England’s new limited-overs head coach on this day in 2012.

Team director Andy Flower had been looking to reduce his role within the national set-up and Ashes winner Giles was appointed to take over the Twenty20 and one-day sides after leading Warwickshire to the County Championship.

Giles said at the time: “I am delighted to have been appointed England ODI and T20 head coach and to be given an opportunity to coach at international level.

CRICKET England_POOL 10
Ashley Giles won the Ashes in 2005. (Tom Shaw/PA)

“I have worked closely with Andy in recent years as a selector and am looking forward to continuing to work together and to build on the progress that has been made with the ODI and T20 sides in recent years.”

His spell only lasted 18 months and was not the success he would have hoped for.

England reached the 2013 Champions Trophy final but he left after the disappointing 2013-14 winter.

A 45-run defeat to Holland during an awful World Twenty20 campaign in 2014 was his last match in charge.

After a spell as Lancashire’s cricket director and head coach and returning to Warwickshire as sport director Giles, was named managing director of England men’s cricket in December 2018 and oversaw their first World Cup victory in 2019.

