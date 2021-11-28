In pictures: British football’s snow day

An error occurred. Please try again.

Burnley’s Premier League clash with Tottenham was postponed and other games went ahead in the snow as the weather continued to make its presence felt on Sunday.

The conditions also delayed the second-half kick-offs at Manchester City while the lines were cleared and at Livingston as Rangers fans threw snowballs at home goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from around the grounds.

The approach to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium was shrouded in snow (Martin Rickett/PA)

Inside the ground, the match ball stood out against the wintry backdrop (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City head groundskeeper Lee Jackson swept snow off the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (centre) battled for possession in the snow (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (centre) shouted instructions (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ilkay Gundogan (right) celebrated his opening goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Snow fell on Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor, named after the club’s title-winning former manager (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Efforts to clear the Turf Moor pitch were in vain as Burnley’s match against Tottenham was postponed (Bradley Collyer/PA)

❄️ We can confirm that today’s match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/8azBGHf3Pl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2021

Snow began to fall during Leicester’s clash with Watford (Tim Goode/PA)

A member of Leicester’s ground staff used a leaf blower to clear the lines at the King Power Stadium (Tim Goode/PA)

Snow was cleared from the pitch prior to the cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek was hit by a snowball thrown from the away fans’ section (Jeff Holmes/PA)

David McGoldrick (centre left) shielded possession as Sheffield United took on Bristol City (David Davies/PA)

Watford’s Joao Pedro (left) and Leicester’s Luke Thomas in action (Tim Goode/PA)

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (centre) asked for a VAR check (Tim Goode/PA)

A match ball in the snow during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Emmanuel Dennis scored Watford’s second goal (Tim Goode/PA)