In pictures: British football’s snow day

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 6.27pm Updated: November 28 2021, 7.23pm
Fans cross the bridge to the Etihad Stadium in the snow before Manchester City’s game with West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Burnley’s Premier League clash with Tottenham was postponed and other games went ahead in the snow as the weather continued to make its presence felt on Sunday.

The conditions also delayed the second-half kick-offs at Manchester City while the lines were cleared and at Livingston as Rangers fans threw snowballs at home goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from around the grounds.

The approach to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium is shrouded in snow
The match ball on a pedestal in the snow before the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham
Manchester City head groundskeeper Lee Jackson sweeps snow off the pitch
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, centre, battles for possession with West Ham's Tomas Soucek, left, and Ben Johnsonin the snow
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, centre, shouts instructions
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, right, celebrates his opening goal against West Ham
Snow falls on Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor
Snow is cleared from the pitch at Turf Moor before Burnley's match against Tottenham was postponed
Leicester and Watford players do battle in the snow
A member of Leicester's ground staff uses a leaf blower to clear the lines at the King Power Stadium
Snow is cleared from the pitch prior to the cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena
Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek is hit by a snowball thrown from the stand
David McGoldrick, centre left, shields possession as Sheffield United take on Bristol City
Watford's Joao Pedro (left) and Leicester's Luke Thomas in action
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (centre) asks for a VAR check
A match ball in the snow during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Emmanuel Dennis scores Watford's second goal
Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Forderingham takes a goal kick in the snow
