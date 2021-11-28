Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peter Wright wins Players Championship Finals after last-leg thriller

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 11.29pm
Peter Wright had finished runner-up trophy at last week’s Grand Slam of Darts (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Peter Wright had finished runner-up trophy at last week's Grand Slam of Darts (Bradley Collyer/PA)

World number two Peter Wright won the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals with a last-leg victory over Ryan Searle in Minehead.

Wright, who had earlier beat defending champion Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals, dug deep to deliver a nail-biting 11-10 win, taking out 62 with a nerveless double 16.

‘Snakebite’ had previously gone bust when aiming to clinch the title on a 129 checkout – hitting double 10 after needing 12 before Searle, playing in his first major TV final, responded to finish off 103 and close back to 10-9.

After Wright sunk another match dart chance into the 25 when on the bull to take out 132, Searle landed double seven to make sure the contest went the distance.

Wright, runner-up at last week’s Grand Slam of Darts, said on ITV4: “Ryan is an awesome dart player – I knew whomever I was going to play in the final was going to be hard work.

“He is the future of darts, he is lovely to watch, got me in a nice rhythm and I was comfortable playing with him. It was a pleasure to be on the stage with him.”

Ryan Searle in action
Ryan Searle made it through his his first major televised final (Adam Davy/PA)

Searle’s run to the final will see him move up into the world’s top 16.

“Fair play to Peter, he took out the double there and he fully deserved that,” Searle said. “I have learned a lot from this experience and we move forward from here.”

Earlier in the evening session, Searle had progressed 11-6 against Brendan Dolan, who knocked out world champion Gerwyn Price in round three.

In the other semi-final, Wright saw off Jonny Clayton by the same scoreline having been 10-3 in front.

The quarter-finals had taken place during Sunday’s afternoon session.

Wright pulled off a 10-6 win over Van Gerwen, which meant the Dutchman would go a full calendar year without a major ranking title for the first time in a decade

Dolan comfortably beat Portuguese player Jose De Sousa 10-4, while Clayton won nine straight legs to defeat Vincent van der Voort 10-3 and Searle had edged out Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney 10-9.

