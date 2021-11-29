Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Football rumours: Ralf Rangnick targeting RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 7.13am
Amadou Haidara is reportedly wanted by Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
What the papers say

Ralf Rangnick, who is set to be confirmed as Manchester United interim manager, wants to snatch Amadou Haidara away from RB Leipzig, the Manchester Evening News reports. The paper says the Mali international is already an admirer of the Red Devils and previously played under Rangnick at the Bundesliga side.

Newcastle are reportedly aiming to bring Florian Grillitsch to St James’ Park but face stiff competition from Jose Mourinho‘s Roma. The 26-year-old Austria international has attracted attention for his versatility. The Toon are hoping they can sign him from Hoffenheim on a pre-contract in January, according to the Sun.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez runs with the ball at his feet
Could Joe Gomez swap Anfield for Villa Park? (Jon Super/PA)

The Express says Joe Gomez is on the radar of new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard after the centre-back, 24, dropped down the pecking order at Liverpool following a significant injury last campaign.

Fiorentina’s £55million asking price for Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly too high for Manchester United. But the Mail adds Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham and Juventus are all still interested in the forward.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

James Tarkowski: The Sun reports West Ham will make a final bid for the 29-year-old Burnley centre-back before he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Ferran Torres: The Spain forward, 21, has submitted a transfer request to leave Manchester City and Barcelona are interested, according to the Express which cites Mundo Deportivo.

