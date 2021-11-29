Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Howe will not promise that Newcastle can buy their way out of trouble

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 11.45am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will not rely on January spending to get the club out of trouble (John Walton/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will not rely on January spending to get the club out of trouble (John Walton/PA)

Eddie Howe has insisted it would be “foolish” for him to promise that Newcastle will buy their way out of Premier League relegation trouble in January.

Howe celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday by preparing his team for Tuesday night’s clash with Norwich in the hope that they can win a Premier League game for the first time this season at the 14th attempt with the club sitting six points adrift of safety at the foot of the table.

The Magpies’ new Saudi-backed owners have indicated they will invest significantly in the squad during their tenure, but Howe knows he cannot rely on spending power alone to preserve their top-flight status.

Asked if he had been assured of backing in the winter transfer window, he replied: “I can’t make any promises on that, but I can promise that the people above me, the owners, will support the team and support me in trying to achieve what we need. That’s all I can say at this time.

“It would be foolish of me to make rash promises or statements. My priority at the moment is to get the best out of the players we have.”

Howe, who threw his backing behind the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign amid ongoing condemnation of Saudi Arabia’s treatment of the LGBT+ community, has seen signs of improvement in his team in the two games since his arrival, but knows a defensive frailty needs to be eradicated if they are to drag themselves out of trouble.

But asked if he subscribed to former Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez’s “short-blanket” theory to describe the phenomenon of his team leaving itself exposed by over-committing in attack, he said: “I don’t believe in copying Rafa’s statement. ‘Stretching the blanket’ would be a better way of looking at it for me, coaching and educating and helping the players.

“I don’t think there are any limitations on what we can achieve with the group of players we have here. We have to improve performances, improve results and once confidence returns to the team, I think you will see a different team.

“But attacking and defending is always a delicate balance for any team and we just need to get that right.”

Howe, who will be without suspended defenders Jamaal Lascelles – his captain – and Matt Ritchie, will be in the dugout at St James’ Park for the first time after missing the last home game having tested positive for Covid-19.

He is now recovering from an illness he admits had a significant physical effect on him, and while he knows matches against fellow strugglers Norwich and Burnley this week could prove pivotal ahead of a testing December fixture list, he is not allowing himself to think too far ahead.

He said: “They say the world looks very different on the back of one result, so let’s just give everything to that.”

