Abdoulaye Doucoure admits Everton desperate for a result in Merseyside derby

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure admits Everton need a result in the 239th Merseyside derby.

Wednesday’s match will see Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying side make the short trip across Stanley Park to face former Liverpool manager in Rafael Benitez at Goodison.

The injury-ravaged home side have not won in seven matches, taking just two points from a possible 21 and have slipped to 14th, six points off the bottom three.

Despite registering their first win at Anfield since 1999 in their behind-closed-doors last meeting in February Everton are desperate to halt their current run which saw travelling supporters react angrily after Sunday’s defeat at Brentford.

“We need a result in the derby and if we can have it against Liverpool, it will be great for the fans and we can come back and have a strong run,” he told evertontv.

“I have never played a derby with the fans and they will very important for us.

“It is not so easy for us at the moment but we need them and can have a great result on Wednesday.

“We know the fans are demanding more, that is normal, you play for Everton and have to get results. At the moment that is not the case.

“Every player has to show more character and aggression and achieve results to make the fans happy.”

Doucoure’s return at the weekend from a month out with a broken foot could not have been more timely.

The Frenchman was Everton’s best player before his injury but knows it will take time for him to regain his match sharpness.

“I was in great form but I have come back in a difficult moment and have to do everything in my power to help the team,” he added.

“That is what I am working for – we have a big game on Wednesday to get back on track.

“I want to improve and be ready for the next match. It is a very busy period, with a lot of games, and we have to start winning.

“The Liverpool game is coming, it is a derby and we have to be on the front foot and try to win.”