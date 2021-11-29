Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton cannot bring in striker who guarantees goal haul

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 2.58pm
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl does not expect to be shopping for a proven goalscorer in January (Joe Giddens/PA)
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted he cannot afford to dip into the January transfer market to buy a 25-goal Premier League striker.

The Saints have scored in all but four of their 13 league games to date this season, but registered more than once on only two occasions with only struggling Norwich having managed fewer than their total of 11 goals.

However, the Austrian admits he will not have the funds to address that situation during the winter transfer window, when prices are notoriously high, and will instead work on the potential he already has within his squad.

Asked if he would be doing business, Hasenhuttl said: “No, for sure no because when you can guarantee me a striker that scores 24 goals or 25 goals in the Premier League, that costs around… I don’t know.

“I don’t think there are some goalscorers around available for us that guarantee us 24 or 25 goals in the Premier League.”

Asked if he simply could not afford that kind of player, he added: “Not really, I think. We are working on ours and bringing them to the level that they can help us. I think this is a better way.”

Hasenhuttl’s comments came as he prepared his team for Wednesday night’s home clash with Leicester on the back of successive defeats by Norwich and, on Saturday, Liverpool, where they lost 4-0 after a bruising first half.

The manager and his staff have since reviewed the performance at Anfield and, while there were issues to be addressed, Hasenhuttl felt there were positives too.

He said: “It was by far not as bad as we thought after the game, I must say. Also in the first half, we had our chances, definitely, to come back into the game, but we struggled to score there and against such a team, it’s not possible to come back when you’re not scoring.

“When you have no chance to come back, then you make it easy for them, and that was the issue in the end. In the second half, we defended better and took the pressure off ourselves and that was a little bit better, but overall not good enough to take something there.”

Defender Jack Stephens could return to the fold against the Foxes after more than two months out with a knee injury, while Moussa Djenepo has shaken off the knock which has sidelined him in recent weeks.