5 talking points ahead of England Women’s clash against Latvia

After a 1-0 win against Austria at the Stadium of Light, England travel from Sunderland down to Doncaster to face Latvia in their second World Cup 2023 qualifier this month.

The Lionesses are currently five points clear at the top of Group D, with five wins from five.

Here the PA news agency takes a look of some of the key talking points ahead of Tuesday’s clash.

1. Record-breaking White

Striker Ellen White could be in line to break Kelly Smith’s record goalscoring tally of 46 goals for England.

The Manchester City forward marked her 100th cap by netting her 45th goal against Austria on Saturday, and she goes into the Latvia fixture just one goal behind Smith.

2. A Bright start as captain

Defender Millie Bright will be looking to impress again in the captaincy role ahead of her return to Doncaster.

With the absence Steph Houghton and Leah Williamson, Bright took the armband for the first time under Sarina Wiegman at the Stadium of Light.

The former Doncaster Belles player will be aiming for another good performance to potentially put her name in the hat for the permanent position.

3. Latvia’s losing streak

Latvia arrive at the Keepmoat Stadium bottom of Group D without a win after four games in qualifying, and ​they currently have a goal difference of -24.

They will be aiming to avoid another heavy defeat when they face England having been beaten 10-0 on home turf last month, with Ella Toone scoring a hat-trick for the Lionesses.

4. England’s attacking options

Fran Kirby has been key for England (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Wiegman said in her pre-game press conference that she wanted to see her side “stay aggressive” and to be “ruthless” in the final third, and the England boss has no shortage of attacking talent to do so. England’s clash with Latvia could come as an opportunity for others and allow Wiegman to experiment with her side going forward.

The Austria game saw plenty of chances being created by the likes of Beth Mead and Fran Kirby, while there was still plenty of talent on the bench in Jordan Nobbs and Beth England.

5. Unbeaten start for Wiegman

England manager Sarina Wiegman has seen her side win all of their games since taking over in September (Tim Goode/PA)

Since taking over in September this year, Wiegman has a 100 per cent win record with the Lionesses.

A victory against Latvia could continue her unbeaten start as England boss after beginning her tenure with a 8-0 win over North Macedonia at the start of World Cup qualifying.