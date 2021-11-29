Pierce Sweeney faces check ahead of restaged replay between Exeter and Bradford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pierce Sweeney will be checked ahead of Tuesday’s restaged FA Cup first-round replay between Exeter and Bradford.

The fixture is being replayed after Exeter used six substitutes in the original St James Park clash, in contravention of FA rules.

Grecians boss Matt Taylor confirmed Sweeney has a knee problem, as well as a shoulder issue, but the defender was still able to play against Rochdale at the weekend.

Taylor also hinted that there could be changes to his side to protect players carrying “knocks and niggles”.

Bradford boss Derek Adams, meanwhile, confirmed that his side will be travelling to Exeter with a squad of 17 players.

Abo Eisa misses out after the midfielder was forced off with a hamstring injury against Scunthorpe at the weekend.

Charles Vernam and Caolan Lavery are absent and were sidelined against the Iron with knocks.

Andy Cook (hamstring) will also not travel to Exeter for the replay.