Graham Alexander to check on two Motherwell players ahead of Dundee United clash By Press Association November 29 2021, 6.35pm Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has no fresh injuries (Jane Barlow/PA) Motherwell boss Graham Alexander will assess a couple of players who could return for the cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee United. Midfielders Sean Goss, Mark O'Hara, Robbie Crawford and Liam Donnelly all missed the weekend defeat by Dundee. Centre-back Juhani Ojala was also missing through injury. United midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt remain doubts after missing Saturday's draw with Ross County. Right-back Liam Smith (knee) and striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) are making good progress. Midfielder Calum Butcher serves the second and final game of his suspension.