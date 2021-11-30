Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nikola Jokic returns to help Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 7.15am
Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic (15) passes past Miami Heat centre Bam Adebayo (13) (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Nikola Jokic returned to help the Denver Nuggets snap a six-game losing streak with a 120-111 victory over the Miami Heat.

After missing Denver’s last four games due to a wrist injury, the Serbian was at his MVP-calibre best against Miami, dictating play on both sides of the floor.

He finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as the Nuggets faced little turbulence against their short-handed opponents, who were without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

Meanwhile, Lonzo got the better of LaMelo in the battle of the Ball brothers, with the Chicago Bulls cruising past the Charlotte Hornets 133-119.

Lonzo had 16 points and eight assists in the win as the Bulls rode the momentum of a hot-handed Nikola Vucevic, who went six-for-six from beyond the arc.

LaMelo gained some bragging rights despite the loss, outscoring his brother with an 18-point effort.

A third-quarter surge from Karl-Anthony Towns helped the Minnesota Timberwolves sneak past the Indiana Pacers 100-98.

Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third to help Minnesota turn around a 12-point deficit as the Timberwolves held on to record their seventh win in eight games.

A 27-point performance from Franz Wagner was not enough for Orlando as the Magic fell 101-96 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Christian Wood had a dominant showing for the Houston Rockets, posting 24 points and 21 rebounds in a 102-89 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Big wins for the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers rounded out Monday’s results.

