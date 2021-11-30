Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Hasenhuttl ready to press the reset button at Southampton

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 9.01am
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants his team to push the reset button (Peter Byrne/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants his team to push the reset button (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl has urged Southampton to hit the reset button as they attempt to return to winning ways.

The Saints, who host Leicester on Wednesday, saw their four-game unbeaten Premier League run ended by Norwich on November 20 before Saturday’s 4-0 thumping at high-flying Liverpool.

Hasenhuttl knows his team does not score goals freely, but is equally aware of how they prospered earlier in the season as a result of their diligence at the back.

The Austrian is now keen to go back to basics against the Foxes and Brighton, who head for St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

He said: “The clean sheets we had at the beginning of the season – five so far – in the last two games, we have conceded too many easy goals.

“This is again a reset button to be pushed to come back to what made us strong in this time when we had been unbeaten for four games.

“Especially in the next games coming up, it’s important that we first come from a very stable defence.

“Yes, we are not a team that scores five or six goals in a game, but we are a team that can win a game by hard work and bring it on our side, and this is what we have to do now again.

“It a very intense time coming up with not a lot of time to train and prepare, so it is important we quickly find our rhythm.”

Hasenhuttl, who may have defender Jack Stephens and midfielder Moussa Djenepo available again after injury, could be forgiven for bemoaning his luck with Leicester and star striker Jamie Vardy both having hit form in the last week.

They had gone four games without a win in all competitions before back-to-back victories over Legia Warsaw and Watford, with Vardy ending a five-match drought with a double against the Hornets.

Hasenhuttl said: “Everybody knows that they have some threats in the offensive lines with Vardy and a few other players, a lot of alternatives there.

“After a not-so-good run in the beginning, they are getting more and more stabilised. They have had a lot of games in the past with the Europa league and the Premier League all the time playing three games a week.

“They’re a super-tough opponent and we’ll have to have a good game.”

