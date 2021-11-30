Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Carrick to lead Man Utd against Arsenal as Ralf Rangnick awaits visa

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 12.21pm Updated: November 30 2021, 12.25pm
Michael Carrick will lead Manchester United on Thursday ahead of Ralf Rangnick’s arrival (Adam Davy/Jane Barlow/PA_)
Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick will remain in charge for Thursday’s Premier League against Arsenal, the club have confirmed.

United announced Ralf Rangnick as the new interim manager on Monday, but his work visa is yet to be finalised.

Following the departure of former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick took charge of the Champions League win away to Villarreal as well as Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Rangnick, 63, is joining United form from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was manager of sports and development.

The German is set to take over from Carrick until the end of the season, when he will then move into a two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford.

A Manchester United statement on Tuesday read: “Ralf Rangnick was announced as interim manager on Monday but, while the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm.

“Michael has communicated this to players and staff at Carrington in a busy week for the club.”

Following the match with Arsenal, United host Crystal Palace on Sunday, by which time Rangnick could be in the dugout.

United are then scheduled to play their final Champions League group fixture against Swiss club Young Boys on December 8, but that game could be switched to a neutral venue given the new travel restrictions in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Ralf Rangnick file photo
Ralf Rangnick will take charge of the team until the end of the season before taking up a consultancy role (Adam Davy/PA)

Following confirmation of his appointment, Rangnick vowed to get the best out United’s squad during his short tenure.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience,” he told the club’s website.

“All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”