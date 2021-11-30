Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claudio Ranieri seeks reaction from players after trio ruled out until new year

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 2.51pm
Claudio Ranieri insisted he does not “like to cry” over Watford’s mounting casualty list ahead of the daunting task of playing Chelsea and Manchester City in a week (Tess Derry/PA)
Claudio Ranieri has vowed not to “cry” over Watford’s mounting casualty list with Ismaila Sarr, Ben Foster and Nicolas Nkoulou sidelined until at least January.

The 16th-placed Hornets face a daunting few days with home games against Premier League leaders Chelsea on Wednesday and champions Manchester City on Saturday.

The club have confirmed influential Senegal winger Sarr suffered knee ligament damage in the November 20 victory over Manchester United, with his participation in January’s Africa Cup of Nations seemingly in doubt. He will undergo a further scan in a month’s time.

“Of course it’s very hard, but I have good players and also at Leicester (4-2 loss on Sunday) we played well,” Ranieri said. “We must continue in this way. I know Sarr is very important for us, but we have to go on.”

Goalkeeper Foster, who missed the Leicester game with a groin strain, and defender Nkoulou, who sustained a hamstring injury against United, have also been ruled out until the new year.

“I don’t like to cry, I want to react,” the Italian said. “I want my players to be positive, confident and fight together.”

He continued: “I am confident but of course if I had all my players it (would be) better but the club has a very good group of players.

“Those who have played less, now is the right moment to show what they can do in the Premier League.

“It is not enough to (perform well) in the Championship. Now they have to show what they can do in the Premier League, but I am very confident.”

Since Ranieri took the reins at Watford on October 4 they have managed impressive wins over Manchester United and at Everton, but have struggled for consistency and conceded 14 goals in six matches.

“I think the consistency of the performance is good,” he said. “Of course the results no (not always), because it is important to have consistency and also to have a good result then all the players take confidence.

“I give confidence (to the players) because for me it is important they fight and they never give up in every situation and try to create the chances. Sometimes you take the chances, sometimes no.

“But they must continue in this way. I believe this is the right way for us to be safe at the end of the season.”

