Lydia Bedford handed Leicester reins after winless start to WSL campaign

An error occurred. Please try again.

Leicester Women have appointed England youth coach Lydia Bedford as their new manager.

Bedford joins the Foxes on a contract to the end of the 2021-22 season and will take up the role on December 6.

Former England striker Emile Heskey, head of women’s football development at the club, had taken temporary charge of the team following the departure of Jonathan Morgan last week.

#lcfc is delighted to confirm the appointment of Lydia Bedford as LCFC Women’s new First Team Manager 🙌 She will commence her role with the Foxes on 6 December. Welcome to the Club, Lydia! 🦊 — LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) November 30, 2021

After guiding the Foxes to promotion from the Championship in April, Morgan saw his side sit bottom of the Women’s Super League table having lost all eight matches so far this term.

Ahead of the arrival of Bedford, who will be joined by assistant manager Brent Hills, Heskey will oversee preparations for the Continental Cup clash against Manchester United on December 5.

“Leicester City’s vision for women’s football and the extent of its ambition have been obvious during the last two seasons, so I’m unbelievably excited to have the chance to be part of that,” Bedford said on the club’s website.

Former England striker Emile Heskey is the club’s head of women’s football development (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Taking the step into a senior coaching role is something I’ve always wanted to do.

“The infrastructure of personnel and facilities that have been put in place since women’s football turned professional in Leicester tells you everything you need to know about where the club wants to go.

“A lot of progress has been made to this point and we’ll be working together to make sure that progress continues.”