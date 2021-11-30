Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lydia Bedford handed Leicester reins after winless start to WSL campaign

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 3.22pm
Leicester sit bottom of the Women’s Super League table (Tim Keeton/PA)
Leicester Women have appointed England youth coach Lydia Bedford as their new manager.

Bedford joins the Foxes on a contract to the end of the 2021-22 season and will take up the role on December 6.

Former England striker Emile Heskey, head of women’s football development at the club, had taken temporary charge of the team following the departure of Jonathan Morgan last week.

After guiding the Foxes to promotion from the Championship in April, Morgan saw his side sit bottom of the Women’s Super League table having lost all eight matches so far this term.

Ahead of the arrival of Bedford, who will be joined by assistant manager Brent Hills, Heskey will oversee preparations for the Continental Cup clash against Manchester United on December 5.

“Leicester City’s vision for women’s football and the extent of its ambition have been obvious during the last two seasons, so I’m unbelievably excited to have the chance to be part of that,” Bedford said on the club’s website.

Emile Heskey on the training pitch
Former England striker Emile Heskey is the club’s head of women’s football development (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Taking the step into a senior coaching role is something I’ve always wanted to do.

“The infrastructure of personnel and facilities that have been put in place since women’s football turned professional in Leicester tells you everything you need to know about where the club wants to go.

“A lot of progress has been made to this point and we’ll be working together to make sure that progress continues.”