Fashion Sakala has double mission when Rangers take on Hibernian

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 3.55pm
Fashion Sakala admits Rangers are seeking revenge against Hibs ((Jeff Holmes/PA)
Fashion Sakala admits Rangers are seeking revenge against Hibs ((Jeff Holmes/PA)

Rangers are going for revenge as well as crucial points in the title race when they take on Hibernian.

The Ibrox men get a swift chance to avenge their Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat when they face Hibs at Easter Road on league duty 10 days after their Hampden setback.

Rangers maintained their four-point lead over Celtic at the weekend and striker Fashion Sakala has a double mission in Edinburgh on Wednesday night.

Sakala, who played the final half-hour at Hampden, said: “In games like this, it is all about revenge. What they did to us last week was very bad and we have to react and this is the time for us to react.

“It’s a very important game, the league table is very tight, and we have to keep on picking up points and winning. We are very confident and excited for the game.”

Sakala netted in Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s first domestic match in charge on Saturday as Gers beat Livingston 3-1.

But the Dutchman got a good look at Hibs as he watched on from the Hampden stands 24 hours before officially taking the reins and he knows Wednesday’s game will be a difficult encounter.

“Of course we look back to the game we played and lost,” the Rangers manager said.

“It will be a difficult game on Wednesday because it’s not the same way of playing. I have a different style to the one the team used on that day.

“But still you can see the threats Hibs have got with the system and the players they have.

“On the day they were very solid, very good and very clinical with the chances they got. They deservedly won the game on the day.

“That’s what we take from the game last week and Wednesday is a new chance for us to get three points.”

