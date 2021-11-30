Aston Villa without Danny Ings for Man City clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aston Villa are again without Danny Ings as they host Manchester City in the Premier League.

England striker Ings has had a minor setback on an unspecified injury which kept him out of Saturday’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace, and Villa boss Steven Gerrard says his recovery has been put on hold “for a few days”.

Trezeguet (knee) and Bertrand Traore (thigh) remain out, with the former set to return to under-23 action next week and Gerrard hopeful that the latter will be back in training before Christmas.

Former Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is hoping to prove his fitness to face his old club.

City’s record signing will be given a fitness test along with team-mate Phil Foden after both missed recent games with knocks.

Kevin De Bruyne is not ready to return after suffering coronavirus, while defender Aymeric Laporte is suspended and Ferran Torres is a long-term absentee.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Steer, Hause, Young, Tuanzebe, Sanson, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Bailey, Davis, Luiz, Philogene-Bidace, Archer.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, Sterling, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Silva, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.