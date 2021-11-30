Injury worries mount for Watford ahead of Chelsea clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Watford have a mounting casualty list ahead of the visit of Chelsea on Wednesday, with Ismaila Sarr, Ben Foster and Nicolas Nkoulou sidelined until at least January.

The club have confirmed Senegal winger Sarr suffered knee ligament damage in the victory over Manchester United on November 20, with his participation in January’s Africa Cup of Nations seemingly in doubt.

Emmanuel Dennis and Juraj Kucka are doubts and will have to be assessed, while Francisco Sierralta (hamstring), Peter Etebo (quad) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle) are sidelined.

Chelsea will hand late fitness tests to Jorginho, Reece James and Timo Werner ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road.

The trio have trained following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, but manager Thomas Tuchel says they require further assessment.

Tuchel remains without Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante (both knee) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), but striker Romelu Lukaku is once again available after returning from an ankle issue as a late substitute against United.

Provisional Watford squad: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Louza, Hernandez, Cleverley, Sissoko, King, Dennis, Ngakia, Rose, Joao Pedro, Kucka, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Elliot, Morris

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chalobah, Sarr, James, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Jorginho, Barkley, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Pulisic, Lukaku.