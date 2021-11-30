Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson calls for composure and calmness to St Johnstone’s game

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 4.15pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking for calmness and composure (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is looking for his side to reintroduce composure and calmness to their game ahead of the trip to Dundee on Wednesday night.

The Perth side lost 2-1 at home to Hibernian at the weekend to make it one win in seven matches in all competitions with only three goals scored.

Saints are in ninth place in the cinch Premiership, one point ahead of the Dens Park side, who are second-bottom with Davidson pinpointing the “final third” as currently problematic.

“I have said it in most post-match interviews, we are a defending really well, we are a really good unit, it is just that final third,” said the McDiarmid Park boss who confirmed Saints were “talking” with Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary about a January transfer.

“We need to be more composed and making better decisions and once we get that, we will get a lot more chances.

“At the moment we are rushing it, trying to force the situation a little too much and I think if we can get back to a  little bit of composure, that little bit of calmness when we get into the final third, then goals will start to come.

“It is not just the strikers, it is probably the midfielders and wide players as well, making the better decisions.

“We are not getting the ball in the box enough for them, we are not making the opportunities to get chances.

“It is the final third, 25 to 30 yards out – can we make good decisions?

“A lot of times in the last few games we have been in a great position to counter teams and we have given the ball away the first pass, making the wrong decision.”

Davidson expects a typically “tough” Tayside derby.

He said: “We need to be up for the fight, we know what we have to do.

“It is always a good game, a good atmosphere.

“Glenn Middleton might be back tomorrow for us which is a big bonus for us.”

On the potential recruitment of Cleary, Davidson added: “We are talking. If he does sign he won’t be able to play until January anyway so it’s an ongoing process.”

