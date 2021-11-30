Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Alastair Cook signs new Essex deal

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 4.25pm
Alastair Cook has extended his Essex stay (Steven Paston/PA)
Alastair Cook has extended his Essex stay (Steven Paston/PA)

Former England captain Alastair Cook has signed a two-year contract extension with Essex.

The 36-year-old, who is England’s leading Test run-scorer with 12,472, has prolonged his stay at the county until the end of the 2023 season.

Cook has helped Essex win the County Championship, the Bob Willis Trophy and this year’s Division Two title since retiring from international cricket in 2018.

Essex have enjoyed success with Alastair Cook
Essex have enjoyed success with Alastair Cook (Steven Paston/PA)

Cook said: “I have really enjoyed my cricket here at Essex since my international retirement.

“We are lucky to have a fantastic dressing room and great coaching staff, led brilliantly by Anthony McGrath, and I’m looking forward to what is hopefully another successful couple of years.”

Head coach McGrath welcomed the news and described Cook as an influential figure at the club.

“It’s great news that Cooky has committed his future to Essex,” said McGrath. “Alastair is still one of the best batters in the world and he’s so important for us both on and off the field.

“He has the ability to take the game away from the opponents in both red-ball and white-ball cricket, and that’s something every head coach wants in their team.

“He’s also a great role model for the younger lads coming through and has a wealth of knowledge that all the players in our dressing room, including the senior pros, tap into from time to time.”

More from The Courier