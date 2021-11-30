Scott Brown expected to be fit for Aberdeen’s clash with Livingston By Press Association November 30 2021, 4.41pm Scott Brown should be fit for Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Captain Scott Brown should be fit for Aberdeen’s cinch Premiership clash with Livingston at Pittodrie after cramping up against Celtic at the weekend. Fellow midfielder Dylan McGeouch will miss out with a calf injury, although Funso Ojo returns from suspension. Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher and Matty Kennedy are set to remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine. Livingston have Ayo Obileye back from suspension and loanee Ben Williamson is available after missing the defeat by his parent club Rangers. Sean Kelly and Scott Pittman are back running but will not be available for the Pittodrie clash. Livingston have no further injuries, with Adam Lewis (foot) and Daniel Barden (cancer) long-term absentees. More from The Courier Stephen Glass focused on getting Aberdeen up the table Ayo Obileye ready to fight his way back into Livingston side after suspension Ayo Obileye completes ban as Livingston host Rangers Jim Goodwin has options for St Mirren’s game with Livingston