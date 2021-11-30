Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Lee Ashcroft sidelined as Dundee meet St Johnstone

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 4.45pm
Lee Ashcroft suffered a hamstring injury (PA)
Lee Ashcroft suffered a hamstring injury (PA)

Dundee will be without defender Lee Ashcroft for their cinch Premiership meeting with St Johnstone.

The centre-back is waiting for a scan after suffering a hamstring injury against Motherwell.

Alex Jakubiak (shoulder) and Shaun Byrne (knee) are progressing well while Jordan McGhee is expected back to face Ross County on December 11 following minor knee surgery.

St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson is suspended after being sent off against Hibernian at the weekend.

Striker Chris Kane returns from a two-game ban after picking up a red card against St Mirren and Glenn Middleton could be back from a hamstring problem.

Stevie May (knee) and David Wotherspoon (knee) have been ruled out for several weeks.

