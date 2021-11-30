Favourite Judd Trump suffers surprise defeat to Matthew Selt in UK Championship

Judd Trump is out of the UK Championship after a surprise 6-3 defeat to Matthew Selt.
Trump, favourite for the tournament in York, was a shock casualty on Tuesday afternoon as he lost in the third round.
The 32-year-old started well and took the opener with a break of 68. However, Selt grew into the contest and made four half-century breaks to reel off four of the next five frames.
With Trump threatening a fightback, Selt won a pivotal eighth frame on the black to lead 5-3 before holding his nerve to seal victory with a superb 128 clearance.
Trump’s defeat saw him become the seventh player from the top-10 world rankings to be eliminated in York.
Afterwards he told BBC Sport: “I was poor from start to finish. I always struggle here I don’t know what the reason is. I felt flat from the start.
“I scraped through the first couple of games. I should have gone 4-4, that was a massive frame. If I could have won that one I think I could have gone on to win.”
Selt’s win saw him set up a fourth-round meeting with former World Championship finalist Barry Hawkins.
“I started off a bit slow, missing a good chance, and against a player of Judd’s calibre you need to kill every chance you get,” said Selt.
“But I managed to get a foothold and get back into it. He made some very basic mistakes and it was great news for me.”
Meanwhile, David Gilbert battled back from 3-0 and 5-2 down to win a final-frame decider against Mark Allen.
Gilbert knocked in breaks of 88, 68 and then 63 in the final frame to triumph 6-5. However, Allen was left to rue a missed black off its spot when it seemed he was going to close out the match with the score at 5-4.
Luca Brecel whitewashed Stephen Maguire 6-0. The 26-year-old Belgian took full advantage of an out-of-sorts opponent, although he did have a little luck along the way.
A fluked red saw him go 5-0 ahead just as Maguire looked set to get his first frame on the board.
Anthony McGill also won a final-frame decider as he edged out Yuelong Zhou 6-5, while Peter Lines was a 6-3 winner against Sam Craigie.