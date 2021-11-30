Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Favourite Judd Trump suffers surprise defeat to Matthew Selt in UK Championship

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 6.07pm Updated: November 30 2021, 10.45pm
Judd Trump felt he was “poor from start to finish” as he lost to Matthew Selt in the UK Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Judd Trump is out of the UK Championship after a surprise 6-3 defeat to Matthew Selt.

Trump, favourite for the tournament in York, was a shock casualty on Tuesday afternoon as he lost in the third round.

The 32-year-old started well and took the opener with a break of 68. However, Selt grew into the contest and made four half-century breaks to reel off four of the next five frames.

With Trump threatening a fightback, Selt won a pivotal eighth frame on the black to lead 5-3 before holding his nerve to seal victory with a superb 128 clearance.

Trump’s defeat saw him become the seventh player from the top-10 world rankings to be eliminated in York.

Afterwards he told BBC Sport: “I was poor from start to finish. I always struggle here I don’t know what the reason is. I felt flat from the start.

“I scraped through the first couple of games. I should have gone 4-4, that was a massive frame. If I could have won that one I think I could have gone on to win.”

Selt’s win saw him set up a fourth-round meeting with former World Championship finalist Barry Hawkins.

Matthew Selt
Matthew Selt celebrates his win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I started off a bit slow, missing a good chance, and against a player of Judd’s calibre you need to kill every chance you get,” said Selt.

“But I managed to get a foothold and get back into it. He made some very basic mistakes and it was great news for me.”

Meanwhile, David Gilbert battled back from 3-0 and 5-2 down to win a final-frame decider against Mark Allen.

Gilbert knocked in breaks of 88, 68 and then 63 in the final frame to triumph 6-5. However, Allen was left to rue a missed black off its spot when it seemed he was going to close out the match with the score at 5-4.

Luca Brecel whitewashed Stephen Maguire 6-0. The 26-year-old Belgian took full advantage of an out-of-sorts opponent, although he did have a little luck along the way.

A fluked red saw him go 5-0 ahead just as Maguire looked set to get his first frame on the board.

Anthony McGill also won a final-frame decider as he edged out Yuelong Zhou 6-5, while Peter Lines was a 6-3 winner against Sam Craigie.