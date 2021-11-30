Hibernian welcome back top scorer Martin Boyle for Rangers clash By Press Association November 30 2021, 6.15pm Hibernian’s Martin Boyle is free of suspension for the visit of Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hibernian welcome back top scorer Martin Boyle for the clash with Rangers after he missed the win over St Johnstone through suspension. Christian Doidge remains absent as he serves the second part of a two-match ban. Kyle Magennis is still out with a groin problem, while Sean Mackie, Daniel MacKay and Melker Hallberg are short of match fitness after their respective injury lay-offs. Rangers will assess striker Kemar Roofe after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury. Defender Leon Balogun is still not ready to return from his knock. Filip Helander will return to full training next month after knee surgery and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing. More from The Courier Martin Boyle’s return boosts Hibernian for Rangers game Giovanni Van Bronckhorst backs Rangers’ Jermain Defoe to play big role on pitch Jamie Murphy inspires late Hibernian fightback to sink 10-man St Johnstone Ayo Obileye completes ban as Livingston host Rangers