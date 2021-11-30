Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plymouth ban over 25 supporters after crowd disturbance in Wigan defeat

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 6.41pm
A disturbance broke out at Home Park (Adam Davy/PA)
Plymouth have banned more than 25 supporters for their involvement “in serious disorder and breaching of ground regulations” in Saturday’s defeat to Wigan at Home Park.

Argyle issued a statement in the wake of the 2-1 loss confirming “a disturbance broke out in the Barn Park End during the closing stages”.

An investigation was launched and Plymouth have now confirmed both two-and-a-half-year and indefinite bans have been issued.

Tuesday’s update read: “The club has made progress in its investigation into disturbances during Saturday’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Wigan Athletic at Home Park.

“Since the conclusion of Saturday’s fixture, we have worked with the police and our security partner to identify those responsible for the trouble and ensure that such behaviour is rooted out of our club.

“Our investigation team has reviewed a combination of CCTV, match footage and body cameras from security staff and police officers operating at the fixture.

“We thank all supporters who have shared information and footage with us as part of our evidence gathering.

“As a result, in consultation with Devon and Cornwall Police, over 25 individuals have had their ticketing accounts immediately suspended due to involvement in serious disorder and breaching of ground regulations at Home Park.

“Internal investigations will continue, and the club is working closely with Devon and Cornwall Police to identify further individuals found to be involved in the disturbances.

“We will provide a further update once the police investigation is concluded, and write to those affected in due course to inform them of their suspension.

“Stadium bans will be issued to all identified individuals. Each ban has been calculated on a case-by-case basis, with a mixture of time-limited (2.5 years) and indefinite bans issued based on the severity of offence.”