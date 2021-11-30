Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

5 of record-breaker Ellen White’s most memorable England goals

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 7.17pm Updated: November 30 2021, 8.35pm
Ellen White has broken England’s goalscoring record (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ellen White overtook Kelly Smith to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer by reaching 48 international strikes with a hat-trick in the Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia.

A quickfire brace scored inside four first-half minutes saw White finally edge her Lionesses tally beyond Smith’s at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.

The Manchester City striker went on to grab goal number 48 by completing a hat-trick before being substituted.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of her most famous England strikes.

England 3-0 Austria, Women’s World Cup qualifying, March 25 2010

White made her England debut as a substitute, in the absence of Smith whose record she has gone on to break. She scored in the 84th minute to cap off the win with a chip from a narrow angle.

England 2-0 Japan, World Cup Group Stage, July 5 2011

Ellen White made her World Cup debut in 2011
Ellen White made her World Cup debut in 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)

White scored a crucial opening goal as the Lionesses beat Japan to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a clever lob over the goalkeeper.

England 6-0 Scotland, Women’s European Championships, July 19 2017, Group stage

White was part of a resounding win over Scotland
White was part of a resounding win over Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)

White scored the Lionesses’ third goal of the game in a dominant victory over rivals Scotland, pouncing on a loose ball after Jill Scott’s effort from distance rebounded off the crossbar and into the path of the predatory striker.

United States 0-1 England, She Believes Cup, March 4 2017

White pounced after Lucy Bronze’s strike hit the crossbar, as England stunned the world champions at the She Believes Cup despite being the lowest-ranked team at the event.

England 3-0 Norway, World Cup Quarter-finals, June 27 2019

White celebrates scoring England's second against Norway
White celebrates scoring England’s second against Norway (John Walton/PA)

White found the net from close range to double England’s lead as they booked their place in a second consecutive Women’s World Cup semi-final.