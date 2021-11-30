Ellen White becomes England Women’s all-time top goalscorer in historic 20-0 win

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ellen White became England Women’s record scorer as a hat-trick in Tuesday’s remarkable 20-0 humiliation of Latvia took her on to 48 goals for her country.

The Manchester City striker scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of Tuesday night’s Women’s World Cup qualifier at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium to eclipse Kelly Smith’s mark of 46.

The 32-year-old, winning her 101st cap, equalled the record with a long-range strike before breaking it just three minutes later.

And she completed her treble for good measure early in the second half with an effort from the edge of the area.

White, won her first cap in 2010, scoring in a win over Austria, and has developed into a key member of an England side which has reached back-to-back World Cup semi-finals.

She was the joint top-scorer at the 2019 tournament with six goals.

On the club front, White won two Women’s Super League titles with Arsenal in 2011 and 2012 and went on to play for Notts County and Birmingham before joining Manchester City in 2019.

White’s City and England team-mate Steph Houghton, currently out injured, said in a video message on the club’s Twitter account: “Ellen White, what can I say – absolutely unbelievable person and absolutely unbelievable player.

“You thoroughly deserve it because of all the hard work you’ve put in on and off the training pitch. You’re an amazing team-mate and also an unbelievable best friend.”