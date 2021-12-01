Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Campbell signs new Hibernian deal

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 10.45am
Hibernian’s Josh Campbell (right) has signed a new deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian’s Josh Campbell (right) has signed a new deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian midfielder Josh Campbell has signed a new deal until the summer of 2025, the club have announced.

The 21-year-old academy graduate, who has had loan spells at Airdrieonians, Arbroath and Edinburgh City, has made eight appearances for Jack Ross’ side this season.

Ross said: “Josh has been at the club for a number of years and desperately wants to do well for Hibernian FC.

“He’s made significant progress compared to where he was this time last season and we’re constantly working to help him develop his game and a consistency in everything he does.

“We want to keep our best young players at the club, and we’re pleased that Josh has agreed this new deal with us.”

