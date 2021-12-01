Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Cardiff’s record appearance maker Phil Dwyer dies aged 68

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 10.47am
Phil Dwyer, Cardiff’s record appearance holder, has died at the age of 68 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Former Wales defender Phil Dwyer, Cardiff’s record appearance holder, has died at the age of 68.

Dwyer, who was known as ‘Mr Cardiff City’ or ‘Joe’ by supporters, made 575 appearances for the Bluebirds between 1972 and 1985.

A statement on Cardiff’s official website read: “Cardiff City Football Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the club’s record appearance holder, Phil Dwyer, at the age of 68.

Former Cardiff captain Phil Dwyer has died at the age of 68 (PA)

“Our thoughts go out to Phil’s friends and family at this extremely sad time. Rest in peace, Phil – a true Cardiff City great.”

Dwyer was born in Grangetown, just a short distance from Ninian Park, on October 28, 1953 and joined Cardiff at the age of 16.

He made his first-team debut in October 1972 and became a firm fans’ favourite for his wholehearted approach, whether he played as a full-back or as a centre-half.

Dwyer became Cardiff captain and made 575 appearances in 14 seasons at the club.

He finished his career with a brief spell at Rochdale and worked as a policeman and a legal representative after his playing days.

Dwyer won 10 caps for Wales, scoring the winner on his debut in a 1-0 friendly victory against Iran in April 1978.

He also scored the following month in a 3-1 British Home Championship defeat to England at Cardiff.

