Celtic summer signing Josip Juranovic enjoying life in Glasgow

Josip Juranovic is having the time of his life at Celtic.

The 26-year-old Croatia right-back signed from Legia Warsaw on a five-year deal in August albeit he has played most of his football under Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou at left-back.

Ahead of the visit of Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Thursday night, where second-placed Celtic will look to stretch their two-point lead over the chasing Jambos, Juranovic spoke in glowing terms of his time in Glasgow.

He said: “Celtic is a big name in Europe. The city is beautiful, the people are great, everyone here at the club is wonderful.

“Really, it is the best time of my life because we are playing well, we are like a family and we support each other.

“We are improving every game and day-by-day at training, we want to keep track of what the manager wants from us and you can see on the pitch we are giving 100 per cent and that is the most important thing.”

Juranovic confirmed he sees his long-term future at Celtic as a right-back and explained the difference in positions: “For now it is going well. We play so many games that in my head now I am a left-back but just for now.

“It is a little different. Now I am looking over my right shoulder, when I am right-back I am always looking over my left shoulder but it is most important that we are playing well.”

Postecoglou, however, was making no promises, saying: “I am glad he sees a long-term future, that is the main thing and I am pretty sure Josip will allow me to select the team rather than him making the decisions. We will see how we go.”