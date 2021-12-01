Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian putting ‘increased pressure’ on SPFL for bigger cup final allocation

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 4.01pm
Hibernian are looking for more cup final tickets for Hampden Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hibernian are putting “increased pressure on the SPFL” for a bigger ticket allocation for the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

The Easter Road club expressed frustration last month when they were given around 17,500 briefs for the December 19 final, which is just more than one third of the national stadium’s 51,000 capacity.

Hibs took less than 10,000 supporters to the semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park but feel that their attendance at previous finals should have been considered as they sought a 50/50 split.

The Edinburgh side confirmed that they have sold their allocation and again made the case for more tickets.

A statement on the club’s website read: “We can confirm that we’ve sold out our full Premier Sports Cup final ticket allocation.

“We received in the region of 17,500 tickets for the game at Hampden Park, which will take place on Sunday 19 December and kick-off at 15:00.

“Knowing that we would sell out our full ticket allocation, we have constantly been engaged with the SPFL to gain more tickets.

“We think it’s of paramount importance that we receive a greater allocation for our supporters, and for sporting integrity.

“We are putting increased pressure on the SPFL and will update supporters as soon as we hear more.”