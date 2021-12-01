Hibernian putting ‘increased pressure’ on SPFL for bigger cup final allocation

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hibernian are putting “increased pressure on the SPFL” for a bigger ticket allocation for the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

The Easter Road club expressed frustration last month when they were given around 17,500 briefs for the December 19 final, which is just more than one third of the national stadium’s 51,000 capacity.

Hibs took less than 10,000 supporters to the semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park but feel that their attendance at previous finals should have been considered as they sought a 50/50 split.

The Edinburgh side confirmed that they have sold their allocation and again made the case for more tickets.

A statement on the club’s website read: “We can confirm that we’ve sold out our full Premier Sports Cup final ticket allocation.

“We received in the region of 17,500 tickets for the game at Hampden Park, which will take place on Sunday 19 December and kick-off at 15:00.

“Knowing that we would sell out our full ticket allocation, we have constantly been engaged with the SPFL to gain more tickets.

“We think it’s of paramount importance that we receive a greater allocation for our supporters, and for sporting integrity.

“We are putting increased pressure on the SPFL and will update supporters as soon as we hear more.”