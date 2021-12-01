Lijnders’ assist and Konta calls it a day – Wednesday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 1.

Football

A special assist for Pep Lijnders.

Pep Lijnders with a special assist in the staff match 👀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JOkckxqA7W — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2021

Record-breaker Ellen White felt grateful.

Where do I even start 😅 I don’t think any words can describe how I am feeling right now! 100 caps & breaking the record! I have always idolised the legend that is @kelly_smith10 🥰I literally couldn’t love this team & our fans anymore!Thank you ❤️#lionesses pic.twitter.com/s2V8PC61YM — Ellen White (@ellsbells89) December 1, 2021

Manchester United reflected on Marcus Rashford’s debut.

Well said, Liam Cooper.

Great win under the lights. Football is for everyone 🌈 MOT pic.twitter.com/Yr64UH1VSR — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) December 1, 2021

Leeds’ players were happy with their last-gasp win.

Massive win 🤩 well battled from the lads and another step in the right direction. Let’s go! #MOT pic.twitter.com/JE1Jduasks — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) December 1, 2021

This team and these fans never give up. We had faith until the end and together we achieved 3 important points.MOTEste equipo y esta afición nunca se rinden. Ayer tuvimos fe hasta el final y juntos conseguimos tres puntos importantísimos. pic.twitter.com/KfINyytV6v — Diego Llorente (@diego_2llorente) December 1, 2021

Alan Shearer looked back on a worldie.

My best, I think…. Not my fav though. Against Pompey my fav 🙋🏼‍♂️ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 1, 2021

Jamie Carragher had a laugh.

Mason Mount reflected on precious time with “little legend” Tony.

What a little legend. Loved that time with you, Tony 💙 There is no room for child abuse of any kind… we’ll continue to keep fighting against this crime. ➡️ https://t.co/LvNS7Ly5Ls https://t.co/6KNfDKBhdQ — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) December 1, 2021

Happy birthday.

Liverpool recalled the appointment of Bill Shankly as manager, on this day in 1959.

On this day in 1959, the great Bill Shankly was appointed manager of the Reds ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vmL3BHLAue — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2021

Cricket

Virat Kohli stayed put.

A special bond with this amazing team. The journey continues ❤️ @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/8GohpQzlyf — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 1, 2021

“The amazing journey at RCB continues. 3 more years with this franchise that means so much to me. I believe the best is yet to come.” – @imVkohli We and the RCB fans love you too, King Kohli. ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/63rkMcPcCO — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 1, 2021

Michael Vaughan’s trip Down Under was delayed.

I've had to delay my flight to Australia until next week because of a positive Covid test, which is frustrating. But at least I'll avoid the rain in Brisbane for a few days! And I'll be no more under cooked than both teams when I get there.!! #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 1, 2021

Tennis

Johanna Konta announced her retirement from tennis.

A little update from me 👋 pic.twitter.com/L1tpjDHW1o — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) December 1, 2021

Golf

Lee Westwood worked on his swing.