Motherwell snap up Ross Tierney from Bohemians

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Ross Tierney will join Motherwell on January 1.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal from Bohemians for an undisclosed fee.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander told the club’s official website: “We’re really looking forward to Ross joining the club in January.

“He’s a young player who has had a couple of excellent seasons with Bohemians and his national squad.

“His attributes will fit in perfectly with how we play and his potential is unlimited at this stage of his career.

“He’s already met the squad and is excited about the move. We mirror those feelings.”

Tierney has made 67 appearances for Bohemians and was recently nominated for PFA Ireland’s Young Player of the Year.

He was included in Ireland’s Under-21s squad and headed in a winner against Australia on his debut in June, the first of his five caps to date.