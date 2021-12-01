Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Motherwell snap up Ross Tierney from Bohemians

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 6.29pm
Bohemians midfielder Ross Tierney (left) is set to join Motherwell (Niall Carson/PA)
Bohemians midfielder Ross Tierney (left) is set to join Motherwell (Niall Carson/PA)

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Ross Tierney will join Motherwell on January 1.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal from Bohemians for an undisclosed fee.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander told the club’s official website: “We’re really looking forward to Ross joining the club in January.

“He’s a young player who has had a couple of excellent seasons with Bohemians and his national squad.

“His attributes will fit in perfectly with how we play and his potential is unlimited at this stage of his career.

“He’s already met the squad and is excited about the move. We mirror those feelings.”

Tierney has made 67 appearances for Bohemians and was recently nominated for PFA Ireland’s Young Player of the Year.

He was included in Ireland’s Under-21s squad and headed in a winner against Australia on his debut in June, the first of his five caps to date.

More from The Courier