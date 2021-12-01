Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watford-Chelsea temporarily halted after fan suffers cardiac arrest

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 8.31pm
Watford and Chelsea players were forced to return to the dugout due to a medical emergency in the Graham Taylor stand nine minutes into the game at Vicarage Road (Mike Egerton/PA)
A Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest which caused the Premier League match against Chelsea to be temporarily halted on Wednesday.

Referee David Coote took both sets of players off the pitch at Vicarage Road in the 12th minute due to the medical emergency in the Graham Taylor Stand.

Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was stabilised and then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.

Adam Masina was down receiving treatment when the fan appeared to be taken ill. Fellow supporters got the attention of the players, who then waved down the medical staff.

The players were off the pitch for around 25 minutes, before returning to the field for a five-minute warm-up, and the match resumed with the clock set at 12 minutes.

Watford tweeted: “The players have returned to the field in preparation of play resuming.

“Our thoughts are with the fan – who had a cardiac arrest but has now been stabilised – and all those affected.

“Thank you to the medical staff, players and fans for their quick response.”

A Chelsea statement read: “The thoughts of everyone at Chelsea Football Club are with the fan and all those affected.

“Our thanks to the medical staff here at Vicarage Road for their quick response.”

Chelsea full-back Reece James, who was absent from the squad on Wednesday, tweeted: “My prayers are with the fan needing medical attention.”