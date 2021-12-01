Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Hedges and David Bates on target as Aberdeen see off 10-man Livingston

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 9.51pm
Ryan Hedges was on target for Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ryan Hedges was on target for Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ryan Hedges and David Bates netted their first cinch Scottish Premiership goals of the season to ease the pressure on Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass as the Dons overcame 10-man Livingston 2-0.

Hedges drilled home a low effort midway through the first half and was on the receiving end of the challenge that saw Jackson Longridge sent off for a second booking after 61 minutes.

That left the visitors facing a challenging final half-hour and Bates sealed the points as he turned home a Jonny Hayes free-kick at the far post to seal the points for the home side.

Both sides were looking to bounce back from defeats against the Old Firm at the weekend, Aberdeen having lost 2-1 at Celtic, while Livingston succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at home to Rangers.

An away win would have seen Livingston climb above Aberdeen in the standings but the victory saw the home side stay in touch with the battle to reach the top six, while Livi dropped to second-bottom as a result.

The home win was a fair reflection of a match that saw the Dons largely dominate at a cold and occasionally snowy Pittodrie.

Scott Brown was first to threaten with a 20-yard shot he fired high and wide after a superb move that dragged Livingston from right to left and back again.

The home side had a penalty claim turned away after 17 minutes as a swift counter saw Hedges’ attempted cross seem to hit an arm as Nicky Devlin and Stephane Omeonga slid in to block, but referee Craig Napier was satisfied there was no foul.

The pressure was building though, and Aberdeen got their reward after 23 minutes as another neat move saw Jay Emmanuel-Thomas slip a neat pass to Christian Ramirez.

He moved the ball onto Hedges and the winger deceived goalkeeper Max Stryjek by drilling the home with a low finish at the near post.

A similarly-flowing move should have seen Hedges double his tally but this time Stryjek read his intentions and was able to save with an outstretched leg.

Longridge picked up his first booking just 90 seconds into the second half for a foul on Funso Ojo and his late challenge on Hedges saw him depart the just after the hour mark.

Emmanuel-Thomas had seen another penalty claim turned down just two minutes before the red card, with Odin Bailey seeming to have handled his shot, but again the referee was unmoved.

It mattered little, though as Bates turned the ball home from close range at the far post from Hayes’ left-wing free-kick with 15 minutes remaining to seal the points, despite Livingston’s stern second-half resistance.

