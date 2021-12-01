Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It should have been more – James McPake on Dundee’s 1-0 win over St Johnstone

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 10.45pm
James McPake felt his side should have scored more (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Dundee boss James McPake felt his side could have made their 1-0 victory over St Johnstone more comfortable.

The Dark Blues had lost seven straight games in a row to their Tayside rivals prior to this contest but finally triumphed thanks to a solitary first-half Danny Mullen goal.

The victory over Callum Davidson’s side saw Dundee leapfrog Saints up to ninth in the cinch Premiership table.

Manager McPake said: “It should have been more but I’ll take it.

“St Johnstone are a very good side – that’s the fourth time I’ve played Callum’s team and that’s the first time I’ve won.

“We should have been more comfortable but what we saw at the end was real heart and real desire not to concede.

“We outfought them which is one of their strengths but they have good players and a very good coaching team.

“Tonight we were the better team and the better team won the game.

“Big Zander Clark – every time we play against him he does my head in because he pulls off saves.

“He’s been the difference before but it changed tonight and I’m delighted for my players.”

Davidson could not hide his dismay over the result and the performance.

He said: “I’m bitterly disappointed. What we pride ourselves on is hard work, our defensive shape and our attitude to win the ball.

“That was lacking I thought. They were better all over the pitch.

“When you do that you make it really hard for yourselves to win a game of football. That cost us.”

Davidson agreed with McPake’s assessment that Saints had been outfought.

He added: “That’s probably the most disappointing thing.

“I said that after. In any game it’s important how you battle and fight.

“It’s never easy to win a game. We had a good travelling support on a cold Wednesday night and didn’t do it justice.”

