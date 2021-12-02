Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jack Ross feels Hibernian are back on right path after Covid-enforced break

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 11.59am
Hibernian manager Jack Ross is encouraged by the way his team is playing. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Hibernian manager Jack Ross is encouraged by the way his team is playing. (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jack Ross believes Hibernian have got themselves back on track since their Covid-enforced break.

The Easter Road side have won two and lost two of their matches since returning to action following a three-and-a-half week shutdown caused by an outbreak of the disease among their squad.

Prior to that, Hibs had lost four matches on the spin. However, despite 1-0 defeats to Ross County and Rangers over the past week-and-a-half, Ross believes his sixth-place team have shown enough overall to suggest they are well over their October form dip.

He said: “Since the Covid-enforced break we’ve looked like a better team. We look a strong team again.

“We’ve had a mixed bag in terms of results – two wins and two defeats – but I think we’ve got a strong case to say we shouldn’t have lost the two we lost.

“Players are generally quite honest and understanding of where they’re at so I’ve got a group who are really disappointed because they know they should have taken something from the Rangers game but they also understand that as a team they look pretty strong at the moment, and that gives us encouragement.

“We’ve got to turn that into a consistent run of results again though to push us back up the table.”

Hibs’ cause should be aided by the availability of key striker Christian Doidge for Saturday’s match at home to Motherwell after a two-game suspension.

The Welshman was sent off against County last week in only his second substitute appearance following almost four months on the sidelines with an Achilles injury.

Ross said: “Christian was actually scheduled to play a bit of a bounce game on Tuesday but he missed it through illness so he’s not having the best of luck at the moment.

“Hopefully he’ll be fine for Saturday which gives us another option in the forward area that I think we need.”

More from The Courier