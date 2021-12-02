Colchester missing Frank Nouble and Tom Eastman for FA Cup clash with Wigan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Colchester are set to be without Frank Nouble and Tom Eastman for the FA Cup second-round tie with Wigan on Sunday.

Striker Nouble is awaiting the results of a scan on a knee injury, while manager Hayden Mullins said Eastman is quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus.

The duo join a lengthy absentee list, with Shamal George dealing with a rib problem and Ryan Clampin, Gene Kennedy and Brendan Wiredu all sidelined with knee injuries.

Colchester will check on Charlie Daniels, who was an unused substitute in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy game as he dealt with a muscle strain.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson is expected to revert to his strongest side after making nine changes for their midweek Papa John’s Trophy game.

Joe Bennett belatedly made his Latics debut on Tuesday, coming through 68 minutes unscathed on his return from injury, and is pushing to be one of the few to keep their places against Colchester.

Youngster Scott Smith was forced off with an ankle injury in that game, but would have been unlikely to keep his place this weekend anyway, while forward Stephen Humphrys scored his first goal since August and will hope for another chance to start.

Striker Charlie Wyke remains sidelined following his collapse in training last week.