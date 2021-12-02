Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barnsley could be handed double boost ahead of Huddersfield clash

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 1.57pm
Aaron Leya Iseka hopes to return for Barnsley on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Barnsley hope to have Callum Brittain and Aaron Leya Iseka back for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship derby with Huddersfield at Oakwell.

The pair missed the goalless draw with Peterborough last Saturday through injury and illness respectively, while head coach Poya Asbaghi will also assess the fitness of Jordan Williams after he was forced off through injury late on in that game.

Leya Iseka is one of only two players in the Tykes squad to score more than twice this season, so his return would be a huge boost as they look to score their first goal under the former Sweden Under-21 boss, who will take charge of his fourth game.

The Championship’s lowest scorers are eight points from safety but have won their last three meetings with their Yorkshire neighbours and it is nearly 10 years since Town won at Oakwell.

The Terriers have lost three of their last four fixtures, a run of form that has taken the gloss off what had been an outstanding first half of the season.

Manager Carlos Corberan expects centre-back Matty Pearson to recover from the back sprain that forced him off in the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Middlesbrough.

Teenage centre-back Levi Colwill could earn a recall after being rested against Boro, while Josh Koroma and Fraizer Campbell will also be pushing for starts as Corberan’s team look to get back to winning ways.

Town are still without key midfielders Jonathan Hogg and Alex Vallejo, who faces another six weeks on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery, but Corberan is happy with the contribution of replacements Scott High and Lewis O’Brien.

