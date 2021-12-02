Luke Wilkinson hoping to start for Yeovil against former club Stevenage

Captain Luke Wilkinson is eyeing a return to the starting XI as Yeovil face his former side Stevenage in Saturday evening’s televised FA Cup second-round clash.

Darren Sarll hopes to welcome back the 31-year-old defender, who made over 100 appearances for the visitors before joining the Glovers in 2019, after he came on for the final two minutes in their midweek win at Wrexham following illness.

The in-form National League side face their League Two opponents on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Striker Reuben Reid has recently returned to training and could be in line to feature but the match might come too soon for defender Jack Robinson, while Mark Little continues his recovery from a long-term injury and winger Tom Knowles may miss out again.

Former Exeter boss Paul Tisdale takes charge of Stevenage for his second match following Tuesday’s penalties defeat to Sutton in the EFL Trophy.

It is hoped Luke Prosser, who has missed the last three games through illness, could return and be restored to the defence if he proves his match fitness.

Jake Taylor returned last time out after sustaining an injury in the 1-0 victory over Colchester on November 20, but fellow midfielder Chris Lines missed out midweek and may remain sidelined.

The Boro, whose league match at Tranmere last weekend was postponed following storm damage, are struggling in the English fourth tier and sit just three points above the relegation zone following a run of just one win in their last eight league outings.