Jack Colback back from suspension as Nottingham Forest face Peterborough

Jack Colback returns to the Nottingham Forest squad for their home game against Peterborough.

The midfielder missed the goalless draw at West Brom as he served a one-match suspension.

With Forest failing to get on the scoresheet in the last two matches, Reds boss Steve Cooper could recall Lyle Taylor, with Joe Lolley another option.

Cooper’s side have won just once in their last seven Championship games, although that run includes five draws.

Peterborough will be without Joel Randall at the City Ground after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The 22-year-old had only returned to the matchday squad last weekend for the first time since August 21 after recovering from a thigh injury.

Fellow attacking player Kwame Poku is also an absentee after fracturing his hand during his two-goal performance for the under-23 side at Everton on Wednesday.

The game may come too soon for Ricky-Jade Jones, but he is back in training and nearing fitness, while fellow forward Jack Marriott (hamstring) remains out.