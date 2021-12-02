Will Grigg to be assessed ahead of Rotherham’s FA Cup clash with Stockport

Rotherham will assess Will Grigg ahead of Friday’s FA Cup tie with Stockport.

The on-loan Sunderland striker – who would be eligible to play – sustained a buttock injury in midweek, which boss Paul Warne says has left him looking “a bit like Kim Kardashian”.

The Millers have no other fresh injury concerns so Warne must decide how strong to go against the National League side that knocked out Bolton in the first round.

Angus MacDonald has recently returned to first-team training after a long lay-off for an unspecified problem, but he will not be involved.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor believes his side will have to be at their best against the Millers, who are on a club-record 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

He told reporters in a pre-match media call: “We are positive, we are going to try and win the game. It might be for the first time that we have to win the game in a different manner, dependent on what is thrown at us.

“We think we can cause them problems and that will be the mindset going into it. We know we will have to be at our best, we will leave everything out there but it is something we are willing to do.”

Tom Walker is cup-tied having played for Altrincham in a previous round so Challinor could keep faith with the same XI that thumped Wealdstone 4-1 in the league last week, where Ollie Crankshaw grabbed a hat-trick.