Sport

Deji Oshilaja back in contention for Burton against Port Vale

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 4.55pm
Former Charlton defender Deji Oshilaja is back in contention for Burton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Former Charlton defender Deji Oshilaja is back in contention for Burton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Deji Oshilaja will be back in contention for Burton ahead of their FA Cup clash with Port Vale.

The defender has served a three-match suspension and could go straight back into the team if Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink decides to make changes for the second round tie.

Hasselbaink named an unchanged side last weekend as Burton beat Doncaster in League One, with Michael Mancienne named on the bench on his return from a ban.

Mancienne may be another to benefit from any changes, although Jacob Maddox remains absent with a hamstring injury and is not expected to return until next month.

Vale will check on Dennis Politic as their injury problems among forward players continue to grow.

Politic was forced off with a knock during the EFL Trophy tie at Rotherham in midweek and he is being assessed.

George Lloyd this week joined the long-term absentee list with a stomach problem, while joint top-scorers Jamie Proctor (hernia) and James Wilson (broken foot) are already out.

Midfielder Jake Taylor and winger Alex Hurst both missed the Rotherham game through injury and they remain doubts for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

James Gibbons and David Worrall were both rested on Tuesday night and they are likely to return to the starting line-up.

