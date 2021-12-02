Sam Long set to replace loan keeper Josh Griffiths as Lincoln host Hartlepool

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sam Long is expected to start in goal for Lincoln’s FA Cup clash with Hartlepool.

Loanee Josh Griffiths has been refused permission to play in the tie by his parent club West Brom, so Long should come in.

Boss Michael Appleton made five changes for the Imps’ EFL Trophy game against Carlisle, with TJ Eyoma, Cohen Bramall, Max Sanders, Hakeeb Adelakun and Dan Nlundulu coming in. It remains to be seen if any keep their places.

Anthony Scully has missed the last three matches after falling awkwardly in the game against Doncaster and will be monitored, while Liam Bridcutt has suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf problem and will not feature.

Graeme Lee takes charge of Hartlepool for the first time.

The 43-year-old, who made 225 appearances for Pools between 1995 and 2003, left his role as Middlesbrough’s Under-23 boss to replace Dave Challinor.

Forward Luke Molyneux was forced off with a tight calf in last weekend’s defeat at Port Vale and missed the midweek EFL Trophy win at Sheffield Wednesday, but he is expected to be in contention.

Full-back Jamie Sterry serves the final game of his three-match suspension.