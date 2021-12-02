Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nathan Baker injury blow for Bristol City ahead of Derby match

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 5.23pm
Bristol City’s Nathan Baker (in red) has suffered two concussions this season (David Davies/PA)
Bristol City’s Nathan Baker (in red) has suffered two concussions this season (David Davies/PA)

Bristol City have suffered a blow ahead of the game against Derby with defender Nathan Baker set to be out for several weeks due to a second concussion of the season.

Baker was injured in a challenge with Sheffield United defender Chris Basham last weekend and received treatment on the pitch for around 10 minutes before being carried off on a stretcher.

Midfielders Matty James and Andy King took part in training on Thursday but will not be ready.

Midfielder Joe Williams and full-back George Tanner (both hamstring) also remain sidelined.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney remains without the services of striker Sam Baldock and defender Lee Buchanan.

Baldock suffered a hamstring injury against Bournemouth last month and is expected to be out until mid-December.

Buchanan picked up a knee problem in the same game and is not due back until the middle of January.

Forward Jack Stretton and midfielder Krystian Bielik also remain sidelined for the Rams.

More from The Courier